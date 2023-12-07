Specifications for the 2005 Ferrari 575M Maranello. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2005 Ferrari 575M Maranello 5.7L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual F1 Shift
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1632 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1586 mm
|Ground Clearance
|100 mm
|Wheelbase
|2500 mm
|Height
|1277 mm
|Length
|4550 mm
|Width
|1935 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1734 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|105 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|499 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|21.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7250
|Torque RPM
|5250
|Maxiumum Torque
|589 Nm
|Makimum Power
|379 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|295/35 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|10.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Electronically Controlled Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Electronically Controlled Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Zffbt55D000000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Trim
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power front seat Passenger
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels