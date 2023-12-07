WhichCar
2005 Honda Accord 30Th Anniversary 40 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan

2005 Honda Accord 30Th Anniversary 40 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2005 Honda Accord 30Th Anniversary. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1555 mm
Tracking Rear 1555 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2740 mm
Height 1455 mm
Length 4830 mm
Width 1820 mm
Kerb Weight 1435 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 218 Nm
Makimum Power 118 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/60 R16
Rear Tyre 205/60 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Mrhcm56403P030001
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Thailand

