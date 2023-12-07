Specifications for the 2005 Hyundai Tiburon V6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2005 Hyundai Tiburon V6 2.7L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Auto Selectroni
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1490 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1490 mm
|Ground Clearance
|152 mm
|Wheelbase
|2530 mm
|Height
|1330 mm
|Length
|4395 mm
|Width
|1760 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1306 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1760 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|550 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|455 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|245 Nm
|Makimum Power
|127 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|130 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Kmhhn61Fr2U012345
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer