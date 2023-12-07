Specifications for the 2005 Mercedes-Benz Cl 55 Amg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2005 Mercedes-Benz Cl 55 Amg C215 5.4L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic Tipsh
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1577 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1578 mm
|Ground Clearance
|139 mm
|Wheelbase
|2885 mm
|Height
|1398 mm
|Length
|4993 mm
|Width
|1857 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1865 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2320 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|455 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|88 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|19.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Supercharged Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6100
|Torque RPM
|2750
|Maxiumum Torque
|700 Nm
|Makimum Power
|368 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|265/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|9X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|4 Links
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Rear Floorpan
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wdb2153732A000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- CD with 10 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Television
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $900
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $6,590
- Leather Trim Special - $14,900
- Premium Sound System - $2,880