Specifications for the 2005 Mercedes-Benz E500 Avantgarde. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2005 Mercedes-Benz E500 Avantgarde 211 My06 Upgrade 5.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1583 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1576 mm
|Ground Clearance
|124 mm
|Wheelbase
|2854 mm
|Height
|1480 mm
|Length
|4850 mm
|Width
|1822 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1875 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2440 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|575 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|89 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|17.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|2700
|Maxiumum Torque
|460 Nm
|Makimum Power
|225 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|8X17
|Rear Rim Size
|8X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|4 Links, Air Springs, Self Levelling
|Rear Suspension
|Air Springs, Multi-Link System, Self Levelling
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdb2112702A012345
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Air Suspension
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 9 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Rear Spoiler
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Television
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,450
- AMG Styling Wheels & Body Pack - $10,650
- Sports pack - $2,000
- Premium Sound System - $2,100
- Voice Recognition System - $1,270