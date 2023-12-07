WhichCar
2005 Mercedes-Benz Sl 65 Amg R230 6.0L Petrol 2D Convertible

2005 Mercedes-Benz Sl 65 Amg R230 6.0L Petrol 2D Convertible details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Speed
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2005 Mercedes-Benz Sl 65 Amg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1569 mm
Tracking Rear 1551 mm
Ground Clearance 133 mm
Wheelbase 2560 mm
Height 1295 mm
Length 4535 mm
Width 1815 mm
Kerb Weight 2070 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 88 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 10.4 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 23.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 4800
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 1000 Nm
Makimum Power 450 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/35 R19
Rear Tyre 285/30 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 9.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 4 Links, Self Levelling Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System, Self Levelling Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Behind Driver On Cross Member
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wdb2304792F000011
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany