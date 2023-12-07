WhichCar
2005 Mercedes-Benz Viano Cdi 2.2 Trend 639 2.1L Diesel 4D Wagon

2005 Mercedes-Benz Viano Cdi 2.2 Trend 639 2.1L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Touch
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2005 Mercedes-Benz Viano Cdi 2.2 Trend. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1630 mm
Tracking Rear 1630 mm
Ground Clearance 149 mm
Wheelbase 3200 mm
Height 1875 mm
Length 4993 mm
Width 1901 mm
Kerb Weight 2065 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2940 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 705 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 8.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3800
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 330 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/65 R16
Rear Tyre 205/65 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Semi Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 22000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Front Floor
VIN Number Wdf63981323000001
Country Manufactured Spain