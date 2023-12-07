WhichCar
2006 Honda Civic Hybrid 40 1.3L Hybrid 4D Sedan

2006 Honda Civic Hybrid 40 1.3L Hybrid 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2006 Honda Civic Hybrid. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1500 mm
Tracking Rear 1535 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1430 mm
Length 4550 mm
Width 1750 mm
Kerb Weight 1265 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Hybrid
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol/Electric
Fuel Economy City 4.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 170 Nm
Makimum Power 85 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/65 R15
Rear Tyre 195/65 R15
Front Rim Size 6X15
Rear Rim Size 6X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jhmfd36206S200001
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Japan

