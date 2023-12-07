WhichCar
2006 Honda Civic Hybrid 7Th Gen 1.3L Hybrid 4D Sedan

2006 Honda Civic Hybrid 7Th Gen 1.3L Hybrid 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2006 Honda Civic Hybrid. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1470 mm
Tracking Rear 1470 mm
Ground Clearance 111 mm
Wheelbase 2620 mm
Height 1430 mm
Length 4470 mm
Width 1715 mm
Kerb Weight 1190 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Hybrid
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol/Electric
Fuel Economy City 5.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5700
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 146 Nm
Makimum Power 69 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/70 R14
Rear Tyre 185/70 R14
Front Rim Size 5.5X14
Rear Rim Size 5.5X14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Jhmes96604S200001
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Japan

