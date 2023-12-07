WhichCar
2006 Hyundai Grandeur Limited Tg 3.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

2006 Hyundai Grandeur Limited Tg 3.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Sequential Auto
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2006 Hyundai Grandeur Limited. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1580 mm
Tracking Rear 1560 mm
Ground Clearance 152 mm
Wheelbase 2780 mm
Height 1490 mm
Length 4895 mm
Width 1865 mm
Kerb Weight 1645 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2180 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 255 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 348 Nm
Makimum Power 194 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/55 R17
Rear Tyre 235/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 130 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Kmhfb41Fr5A123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Korea