2006 Jaguar S Type 3.0 Diesel Luxury My06 2.7L Diesel 4D Sedan

2006 Jaguar S Type 3.0 Diesel Luxury My06 2.7L Diesel 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2006 Jaguar S Type 3.0 Diesel Luxury. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1534 mm
Tracking Rear 1542 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2909 mm
Height 1444 mm
Length 4906 mm
Width 1819 mm
Kerb Weight 1743 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1850 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 208 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel_Hway 6.2 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1900
Maxiumum Torque 435 Nm
Makimum Power 153 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R18
Rear Tyre 245/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 16000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Rear Lower Pass Side Engbay
VIN Number Sajad02W?67M22345
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured United Kingdom