2006 Mazda MPV Lw10J2 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2006 Mazda MPV Lw10J2 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2006 Mazda MPV Lw10J2. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1540 mm
Tracking Rear 1545 mm
Ground Clearance 139 mm
Wheelbase 2840 mm
Height 1785 mm
Length 4807 mm
Width 1830 mm
Kerb Weight 1753 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 930 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 9 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 13 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6200
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 271 Nm
Makimum Power 152 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/60 R16
Rear Tyre 215/60 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jm0Lw10J300123456
Vehicle Segment People Movers
Country Manufactured Japan