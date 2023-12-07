WhichCar
2006 Mercedes-Benz C230 Avantgarde W203 My07 Upgrade 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan

2006 Mercedes-Benz C230 Avantgarde W203 My07 Upgrade 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2006 Mercedes-Benz C230 Avantgarde. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1505 mm
Tracking Rear 1476 mm
Ground Clearance 132 mm
Wheelbase 2715 mm
Height 1427 mm
Length 4526 mm
Width 1728 mm
Kerb Weight 1480 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2015 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 480 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 62 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2900
Maxiumum Torque 245 Nm
Makimum Power 150 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R17
Rear Tyre 245/40 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 8.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension 3 Links, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Independent, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Independent, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wd%2030522#000111
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany