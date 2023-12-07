Specifications for the 2006 Mercedes-Benz Clk500 Elegance. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 Mercedes-Benz Clk500 Elegance C209 My06 5.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1497 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1478 mm
|Ground Clearance
|123 mm
|Wheelbase
|2715 mm
|Height
|1413 mm
|Length
|4638 mm
|Width
|1740 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1660 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2115 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|455 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|2700
|Maxiumum Torque
|460 Nm
|Makimum Power
|225 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|3 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wdb2093752F000001
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,450
- AMG Styling Wheels & Body Pack - $12,150
- Sports pack - $3,500
- Premium Sound System - $1,800
- Voice Recognition System - $1,270
- Xenon Headlights - $2,950