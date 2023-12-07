WhichCar
2006 Mercedes-Benz Cls 63 Amg 219 6.2L Petrol 4D Coupe

2006 Mercedes-Benz Cls 63 Amg 219 6.2L Petrol 4D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2006 Mercedes-Benz Cls 63 Amg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1599 mm
Tracking Rear 1583 mm
Ground Clearance 148 mm
Wheelbase 2854 mm
Height 1403 mm
Length 4913 mm
Width 1873 mm
Kerb Weight 1905 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2370 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 465 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 14.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6800
Torque RPM 5200
Maxiumum Torque 630 Nm
Makimum Power 378 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 R18
Rear Tyre 285/35 R18
Front Rim Size 8.5X18
Rear Rim Size 9.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Front Air Suspension, Self Levelling
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System, Rubber Auxiliary Spring, Self Levelling

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2193772A000011
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany