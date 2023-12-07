WhichCar
2006 Mercedes-Benz S600 L W220 My05 5.5L Petrol 4D Sedan

2006 Mercedes-Benz S600 L W220 My05 5.5L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Touch
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2006 Mercedes-Benz S600 L. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1578 mm
Tracking Rear 1574 mm
Ground Clearance 147 mm
Wheelbase 3085 mm
Height 1444 mm
Length 5163 mm
Width 1855 mm
Kerb Weight 2135 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2590 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 455 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 99 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 9.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 15 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 800 Nm
Makimum Power 368 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45R18
Rear Tyre 265/40R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 9X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 4 Links, Adaptive Damping System, Anti Roll Bar, Self Levelling Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Adaptive Damping System, Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System, Self Levelling Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Rear Floorpan
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wdb2201762A000001
Country Manufactured Germany