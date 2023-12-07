Specifications for the 2006 Mercedes-Benz Slk 200 Kompressor. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 Mercedes-Benz Slk 200 Kompressor R171 1.8L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic Tipsh
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1530 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1541 mm
|Ground Clearance
|123 mm
|Wheelbase
|2430 mm
|Height
|1290 mm
|Length
|4082 mm
|Width
|1788 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1455 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Supercharged Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|120 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|3 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdb1714422F012345
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 9 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Sport Seats
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $900
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,780
- Body Kit - $10,050
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $1,340
- Metallic Paint - $1,850
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $2,200
- Power front seat Driver - $2,680
- Power front seat Passenger - $1,420
- Satellite Navigation - $8,950
- Premium Sound System - $2,190
- Sports Suspension - $690
- Xenon Headlights - $2,780