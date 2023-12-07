Specifications for the 2006 Mercedes-Benz Slk 55 Amg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 Mercedes-Benz Slk 55 Amg R171 5.4L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1524 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1549 mm
|Ground Clearance
|123 mm
|Wheelbase
|2430 mm
|Height
|1294 mm
|Length
|4087 mm
|Width
|1797 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1530 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5750
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|510 Nm
|Makimum Power
|265 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/35 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|3 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wbd1714732F000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Premium Brake Package
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 9 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $900
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $2,200
- Premium Sound System - $2,190