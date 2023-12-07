Specifications for the 2006 Mercedes-Benz Vito 115Cdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 Mercedes-Benz Vito 115Cdi 2.1L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|8
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1630 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1630 mm
|Ground Clearance
|149 mm
|Wheelbase
|3200 mm
|Height
|1875 mm
|Length
|4993 mm
|Width
|1901 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1750 kg
|Gcm
|5440 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2940 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|330 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/65 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/65 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Semi Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|22000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Wdf63970323000001
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Spain
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Brake Assist
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $706
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,989
- Cruise Control - $614
- Metallic Paint - $2,577
- Power Sunroof - $2,025
