2006 Mini Cooper S Cabrio R52 1.6L Petrol 2D Cabriolet

2006 Mini Cooper S Cabrio R52 1.6L Petrol 2D Cabriolet details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2006 Mini Cooper S Cabrio. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1452 mm
Tracking Rear 1460 mm
Ground Clearance 116 mm
Wheelbase 2467 mm
Height 1415 mm
Length 3635 mm
Width 1688 mm
Kerb Weight 1240 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1640 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 650 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 199 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Supercharged Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 220 Nm
Makimum Power 125 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/55 R16
Rear Tyre 195/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wmwrh32090Tg80011
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured United Kingdom