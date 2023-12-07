WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. 380
  4. GT

2006 Mitsubishi 380 GT Db Series Ii 3.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

2006 Mitsubishi 380 GT Db Series Ii 3.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Auto Sports Mod
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2006 Mitsubishi 380 GT. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mitsubishi News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1570 mm
Tracking Rear 1570 mm
Ground Clearance 162 mm
Wheelbase 2750 mm
Height 1480 mm
Length 4855 mm
Width 1840 mm
Kerb Weight 1700 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 67 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5250
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 343 Nm
Makimum Power 175 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/55 R17
Rear Tyre 215/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension A-Arms, Anti Roll Bar, Gas Damper, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Lower Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 130 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number 6Mmdb%X415T123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Australia