2007 Citroen C4 Picasso 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2007 Citroen C4 Picasso 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2007 Citroen C4 Picasso. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1502 mm
Tracking Rear 1504 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 2728 mm
Height 1700 mm
Length 4585 mm
Width 1829 mm
Kerb Weight 1600 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 211 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 200 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/50 R17
Rear Tyre 215/50 R17
Front Rim Size 6.5X17
Rear Rim Size 6.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Transverse Torsion Beam

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 60 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf7Uarfjf00000011
Vehicle Segment People Movers
Country Manufactured France