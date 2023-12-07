WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Fpv
  4. Force 6

2007 Ford Fpv Force 6 Bf Mkii 4.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2007 Ford Fpv Force 6 Bf Mkii 4.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2007 Ford Fpv Force 6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Ford News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1553 mm
Tracking Rear 1586 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2829 mm
Height 1444 mm
Length 4944 mm
Width 1864 mm
Kerb Weight 1776 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 308 g/km
Green House 3.5
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 13 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5250
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 550 Nm
Makimum Power 270 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/35 R19
Rear Tyre 245/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 8X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Control Blade, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Front Door Pillar
VIN Number 6Fpaaajgsw5C12345
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Australia