Specifications for the 2007 Honda Integra Luxury. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2007 Honda Integra Luxury 2005 Upgrade 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1485 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1485 mm
|Ground Clearance
|111 mm
|Wheelbase
|2570 mm
|Height
|1400 mm
|Length
|4400 mm
|Width
|1725 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1160 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|191 Nm
|Makimum Power
|118 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jjx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jjx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Independent, Stabiliser Bar, Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Independent, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Jhmdc54305S200002
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats