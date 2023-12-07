WhichCar
2007 Honda Odyssey Luxury 20 My06 Upgrade 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon

2007 Honda Odyssey Luxury 20 My06 Upgrade 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 5 Speed Sequential Auto
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2007 Honda Odyssey Luxury. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1560 mm
Tracking Rear 1560 mm
Ground Clearance 119 mm
Wheelbase 2830 mm
Height 1550 mm
Length 4780 mm
Width 1800 mm
Kerb Weight 1635 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 720 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 450 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 222 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 218 Nm
Makimum Power 118 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/60 R16
Rear Tyre 215/60 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jhmrb18504C200001
Vehicle Segment People Movers
Country Manufactured Japan