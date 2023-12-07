Specifications for the 2007 Honda S2000 My06. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2007 Honda S2000 My06 2.0L Petrol 2D Convertible
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1470 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1510 mm
|Ground Clearance
|127 mm
|Wheelbase
|2400 mm
|Height
|1285 mm
|Length
|4145 mm
|Width
|1750 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1259 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|236 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|8300
|Torque RPM
|7500
|Maxiumum Torque
|208 Nm
|Makimum Power
|176 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Jhmap1130Yt000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- CD with 10 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Hardtop - $6,562
- Metallic Paint - $259