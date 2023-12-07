Specifications for the 2007 Hyundai Getz Click. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2007 Hyundai Getz Click Tb Upgrade 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1450 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1440 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2455 mm
|Height
|1495 mm
|Length
|3825 mm
|Width
|1665 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1107 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1535 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|6.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|3200
|Maxiumum Torque
|144 Nm
|Makimum Power
|78 kW
|Front Tyre
|175/65 R14
|Rear Tyre
|175/65 R14
|Front Rim Size
|5X14
|Rear Rim Size
|5X14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Kmhbt51Dr6U123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 14 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $300