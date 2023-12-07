WhichCar
2007 Hyundai Sonata Nf 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan

2007 Hyundai Sonata Nf 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2007 Hyundai Sonata Nf. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1565 mm
Tracking Rear 1550 mm
Ground Clearance 160 mm
Wheelbase 2730 mm
Height 1475 mm
Length 4800 mm
Width 1832 mm
Kerb Weight 1478 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 4250
Maxiumum Torque 219 Nm
Makimum Power 118 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/60 R16
Rear Tyre 215/60 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Kmhet41Cr4A123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Korea

