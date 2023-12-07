WhichCar
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2007 Mercedes-Benz B200 245 07 Upgrade. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1552 mm
Tracking Rear 1547 mm
Ground Clearance 115 mm
Wheelbase 2778 mm
Height 1604 mm
Length 4270 mm
Width 1777 mm
Kerb Weight 1345 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1880 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 535 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 54 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 176 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5750
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 185 Nm
Makimum Power 100 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6X16
Rear Rim Size 6X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut, Wishbones
Rear Suspension Beam Axle, Coil Spring, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2452332J000001
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Germany