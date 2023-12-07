Specifications for the 2007 Mercedes-Benz Cl500 C216 07 Upgrade. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2007 Mercedes-Benz Cl500 C216 07 Upgrade 5.5L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1601 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1607 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|2955 mm
|Height
|1418 mm
|Length
|5065 mm
|Width
|1871 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1995 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2510 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|515 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|289 g/km
|Green House
|4
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2800
|Maxiumum Torque
|530 Nm
|Makimum Power
|285 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|275/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|4 Links, Self Levelling Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System, Self Levelling Air Suspension
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rear Driver Side Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side On B Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdd2163712A000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active Body Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Premium Sound System
- Traction Control System
- Television
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- AMG Styling Wheels & Body Pack - $13,900
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,500
- Leather Trim Special - $3,500