2007 Mercedes-Benz S500 L 221 5.5L Petrol 4D Sedan

2007 Mercedes-Benz S500 L 221 5.5L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2007 Mercedes-Benz S500 L. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1604 mm
Tracking Rear 1606 mm
Ground Clearance 146 mm
Wheelbase 3165 mm
Height 1480 mm
Length 5215 mm
Width 1880 mm
Kerb Weight 1930 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2565 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 645 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2800
Maxiumum Torque 530 Nm
Makimum Power 285 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/55 R17
Rear Tyre 235/55 R17
Front Rim Size 8X17
Rear Rim Size 8X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Driver Side Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wdb2211712A000001
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany