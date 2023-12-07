WhichCar
2007 Mini Cooper S R53 Upgrade Ii 1.6L Petrol 2D Hatchback

2007 Mini Cooper S R53 Upgrade Ii 1.6L Petrol 2D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission Cvt Auto 6 Speed Sequen
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2007 Mini Cooper S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1454 mm
Tracking Rear 1460 mm
Ground Clearance 116 mm
Wheelbase 2467 mm
Height 1416 mm
Length 3626 mm
Width 1688 mm
Kerb Weight 1140 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 430 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Supercharged Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 220 Nm
Makimum Power 125 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/55 R16
Rear Tyre 195/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wmwre32010Tc60123
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Great Britain