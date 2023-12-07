Specifications for the 2007 Mitsubishi 380 Platinum Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2007 Mitsubishi 380 Platinum Edition Db Series Iii 3.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Auto Sports Mod
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1570 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1570 mm
|Ground Clearance
|162 mm
|Wheelbase
|2750 mm
|Height
|1480 mm
|Length
|4837 mm
|Width
|1840 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1665 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|67 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|258 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5250
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|343 Nm
|Makimum Power
|175 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|A-Arms, Anti Roll Bar, Gas Damper, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Lower Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|130 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6Mmdb%D415T123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Metallic Paint
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System