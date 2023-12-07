WhichCar
2008 Fiat Punto Sport Turbo 1.4L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2008 Fiat Punto Sport Turbo 1.4L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2008 Fiat Punto Sport Turbo. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1473 mm
Tracking Rear 1466 mm
Ground Clearance 104 mm
Wheelbase 2510 mm
Height 1490 mm
Length 4030 mm
Width 1687 mm
Kerb Weight 1205 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 155 g/km
Green House 8
Green House Overall 5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 206 Nm
Makimum Power 88 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/45 R17
Rear Tyre 205/45 R17
Front Rim Size 6.5X17
Rear Rim Size 6.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Beam, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 30000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lhs - In Boot Comp On Floor
VIN Number Zfa19900012345678
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Italy