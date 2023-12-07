WhichCar
2008 Fiat Ritmo Emotion 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2008 Fiat Ritmo Emotion 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2008 Fiat Ritmo Emotion. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1538 mm
Tracking Rear 1532 mm
Ground Clearance 112 mm
Wheelbase 2600 mm
Height 1498 mm
Length 4336 mm
Width 1792 mm
Kerb Weight 1275 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 58 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 167 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2250
Maxiumum Torque 206 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 7X16
Rear Rim Size 7X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Zfa19800012345678
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Italy