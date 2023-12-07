Specifications for the 2008 Ford Falcon Xt (Lpg). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Ford Falcon Xt (Lpg) Bf Mkiii 4.0L Gas 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Gas
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Auto Seq Sports
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1553 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1546 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2921 mm
|Height
|1530 mm
|Length
|5053 mm
|Width
|1863 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1674 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|116 L
|Fuel
|Gas
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|244 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Liquid Petroleum Gas
|Fuel Economy City
|15.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Lpg
|Power RPM
|4750
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|372 Nm
|Makimum Power
|156 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/50 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/50 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Wishbones
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Live Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|6Fpaaajgsw2M12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels - $500
- Heavy Duty Suspension - $350
- Metallic Paint - $400
- Power Windows Rear - $470
- Side & Head Airbags - $300
- Premium Sound System - $700
- Tow Pack - $495