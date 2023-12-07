WhichCar
2008 Ford Fpv GT Bf Mkii 08 Upgrade 5.4L Petrol 4D Sedan

2008 Ford Fpv GT Bf Mkii 08 Upgrade 5.4L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2008 Ford Fpv GT. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1552 mm
Tracking Rear 1570 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2829 mm
Height 1444 mm
Length 4917 mm
Width 1870 mm
Kerb Weight 1720 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 341 g/km
Green House 2.5
Green House Overall 2
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 14.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 540 Nm
Makimum Power 302 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/35 R19
Rear Tyre 245/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 8X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Control Blade, Coil Spring, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number 6Fpaaajgsw2M12345
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Australia