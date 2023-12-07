WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Elantra
  4. Elite

2008 Hyundai Elantra Elite Hd 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2008 Hyundai Elantra Elite Hd 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 3
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2008 Hyundai Elantra Elite. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Hyundai Elantra News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1529 mm
Tracking Rear 1527 mm
Ground Clearance 134 mm
Wheelbase 2650 mm
Height 1490 mm
Length 4505 mm
Width 1775 mm
Kerb Weight 1300 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1755 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 455 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 53 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 186 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4600
Maxiumum Torque 186 Nm
Makimum Power 105 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6X16
Rear Rim Size 6X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar, Upper Control Arms

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Under Front Seat
Compliance Location Rear Luggage Compartment Floor
VIN Number Kmhdu41Dr6U123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Korea