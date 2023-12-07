Specifications for the 2008 Hyundai Sonata Slx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Hyundai Sonata Slx Nf My09 2.0L Diesel 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1565 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1550 mm
|Ground Clearance
|152 mm
|Wheelbase
|2730 mm
|Height
|1475 mm
|Length
|4800 mm
|Width
|1830 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1711 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2150 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|440 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|159 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Economy City
|6 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|305 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmhe&41Vr#%123456
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $375
