2008 Jaguar Xj6 D Xj350 My08 2.7L Diesel 4D Sedan

2008 Jaguar Xj6 D Xj350 My08 2.7L Diesel 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2008 Jaguar Xj6 D. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1556 mm
Tracking Rear 1546 mm
Ground Clearance 138 mm
Wheelbase 3034 mm
Height 1448 mm
Length 5090 mm
Width 1860 mm
Kerb Weight 1659 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2283 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 520 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 85 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 214 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1900
Maxiumum Torque 435 Nm
Makimum Power 152 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 R19
Rear Tyre 255/40 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 8.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Front Air Suspension, Self Levelling, Self Levelling Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Rear Air Suspension, Self Levelling Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 16000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Rear Pass Side Engbay
VIN Number Sajac871?67H00011
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Great Britain