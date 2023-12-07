Specifications for the 2008 Mercedes-Benz A170 Classic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Mercedes-Benz A170 Classic W169 07 Upgrade 1.7L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Cvt Auto 7 Speed Sequen
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1556 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1551 mm
|Ground Clearance
|113 mm
|Wheelbase
|2568 mm
|Height
|1593 mm
|Length
|3838 mm
|Width
|1764 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1240 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1705 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|465 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|54 L
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|169 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.1 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|3500
|Maxiumum Torque
|155 Nm
|Makimum Power
|85 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|195/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|3 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side On Front Door Sill
|VIN Number
|Wdd1690322J000012
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Side Rear AirBags
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $600
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,500
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $700
- Heated Front Seats - $600
- Metallic Paint - $1,100
- Power Sunroof - $2,200
- Satellite Navigation - $3,900
- Premium Sound System - $1,200
- Touring Pack - $3,200
- Xenon Headlights - $1,900