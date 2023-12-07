Specifications for the 2008 Mercedes-Benz E280 Cdi Avantgarde. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Mercedes-Benz E280 Cdi Avantgarde 211 My07 Upgrade 3.0L Diesel 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1559 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1552 mm
|Ground Clearance
|124 mm
|Wheelbase
|2854 mm
|Height
|1452 mm
|Length
|4818 mm
|Width
|1822 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1665 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2200 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|535 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|199 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Economy City
|7.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|8X17
|Rear Rim Size
|8X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbd2110202A000111
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 9 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone - $1,000
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $800
- AMG Styling Wheels & Body Pack - $12,000
- Air Suspension - $4,500
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $4,900
- Heated Front Seats - $800
- Luxury Front Seats - $2,900
- Leather Upholstery - $2,800
- Metallic Paint - $1,900
- Premium Package - $6,590
- Power Sunroof - $2,900
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $2,900
- Satellite Navigation - $3,900
- Premium Sound System - $1,500
- Television - $2,000
- Voice Recognition System - $1,000