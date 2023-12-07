WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. E500
  4. Avantgarde

2008 Mercedes-Benz E500 Avantgarde 211 My07 Upgrade 5.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

2008 Mercedes-Benz E500 Avantgarde 211 My07 Upgrade 5.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2008 Mercedes-Benz E500 Avantgarde. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1583 mm
Tracking Rear 1576 mm
Ground Clearance 124 mm
Wheelbase 2854 mm
Height 1480 mm
Length 4850 mm
Width 1822 mm
Kerb Weight 1875 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2440 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 575 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 89 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 280 g/km
Green House 4.5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2800
Maxiumum Torque 530 Nm
Makimum Power 285 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R17
Rear Tyre 245/45 R17
Front Rim Size 8X17
Rear Rim Size 8X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 4 Links, Air Springs, Self Levelling
Rear Suspension Air Springs, Multi-Link System, Self Levelling

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wdb2112722%000011
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany