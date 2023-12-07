Specifications for the 2008 Mercedes-Benz Sl500 R230 07 Upgrade. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Mercedes-Benz Sl500 R230 07 Upgrade 5.5L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1559 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1547 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2560 mm
|Height
|1315 mm
|Length
|4550 mm
|Width
|1840 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1810 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2205 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|295 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|291 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2800
|Maxiumum Torque
|530 Nm
|Makimum Power
|285 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|285/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Behind Driver On Cross Member
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdb2304712F000012
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Active Body Control Suspension
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Sensotronic Brake Control
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Premium Sound System
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- AMG Styling Wheels & Body Pack - $13,900
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $3,500
- Leather Trim Special - $6,900
- Power Sunroof - $3,300
- Television - $2,850