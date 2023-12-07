Specifications for the 2008 Mercedes-Benz Viano Cdi 2.2 Ambiente. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Mercedes-Benz Viano Cdi 2.2 Ambiente 639 My06 2.1L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic Touch
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1630 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1630 mm
|Ground Clearance
|149 mm
|Wheelbase
|3200 mm
|Height
|1875 mm
|Length
|4993 mm
|Width
|1901 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2090 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2940 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|680 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|231 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|330 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Rear Air Suspension, Semi Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|22000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Wdf63981323000001
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Spain
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Air Suspension
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Third Row Seats
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $650
- Digital Video Disc Player - $5,500
- Metallic Paint - $2,390
- Power front seat Driver - $2,500
- Power front seat Passenger - $1,430
- Power Sunroof - $2,500
- Satellite Navigation - $5,950