WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Fiesta
  4. Cl

2009 Ford Fiesta Cl Ws 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2009 Ford Fiesta Cl Ws 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2009 Ford Fiesta Cl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Ford Fiesta News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1473 mm
Tracking Rear 1460 mm
Ground Clearance 103 mm
Wheelbase 2489 mm
Height 1481 mm
Length 3950 mm
Width 1709 mm
Kerb Weight 1061 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 520 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 43 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 143 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4050
Maxiumum Torque 152 Nm
Makimum Power 88 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/50 R15
Rear Tyre 195/50 R15
Front Rim Size 6X15
Rear Rim Size 6X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wf0Gxxgajg%$12345
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Germany