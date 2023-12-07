Specifications for the 2009 Mercedes-Benz Clc 200 Kompressor. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2009 Mercedes-Benz Clc 200 Kompressor 203 1.8L Petrol 2D Coupe
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1491 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1470 mm
|Ground Clearance
|109 mm
|Wheelbase
|2715 mm
|Height
|1405 mm
|Length
|4448 mm
|Width
|1728 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1500 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1950 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|450 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|211 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Supercharged Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2800
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|135 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|3 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdb2037412E000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $858
- Heated Front Seats - $742
- Leather Upholstery - $2,670
- Metallic Paint - $1,822
- Power Sunroof - $3,189
- Satellite Navigation - $4,163
- Premium Sound System - $1,600
- Voice Recognition System - $1,070