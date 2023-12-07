WhichCar
2009 Mercedes-Benz E280 Sports Edition 211 My07 Upgrade 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2009 Mercedes-Benz E280 Sports Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1577 mm
Tracking Rear 1570 mm
Ground Clearance 214 mm
Wheelbase 2854 mm
Height 1452 mm
Length 4818 mm
Width 1822 mm
Kerb Weight 1570 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2105 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 535 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 74 L
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 232 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2600
Maxiumum Torque 300 Nm
Makimum Power 170 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R18
Rear Tyre 265/35 R18
Front Rim Size 8.5X18
Rear Rim Size 9.0X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
VIN Number Wdb2110542A000111
Country Manufactured Germany