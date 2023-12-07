WhichCar
2009 Mercedes-Benz S600 L 221 07 Upgrade 5.5L Petrol 4D Sedan

2009 Mercedes-Benz S600 L 221 07 Upgrade 5.5L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Touch
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2009 Mercedes-Benz S600 L. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1604 mm
Tracking Rear 1606 mm
Ground Clearance 146 mm
Wheelbase 3165 mm
Height 1480 mm
Length 5215 mm
Width 1880 mm
Kerb Weight 2180 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2690 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 510 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 340 g/km
Green House 3
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 14.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1900
Maxiumum Torque 830 Nm
Makimum Power 380 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/45 R18
Rear Tyre 275/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8.5X18
Rear Rim Size 9.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Driver Side Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wdb2211762A000001
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany