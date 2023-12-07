Specifications for the 2009 Mercedes-Benz Sl500 R230 08 Upgrade. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2009 Mercedes-Benz Sl500 R230 08 Upgrade 5.5L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1559 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1547 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2560 mm
|Height
|1315 mm
|Length
|4550 mm
|Width
|1840 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1810 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2205 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|295 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|291 g/km
|Green House
|4
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2800
|Maxiumum Torque
|530 Nm
|Makimum Power
|285 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|285/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Behind Driver On Cross Member
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdb2304712F000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Active Body Control Suspension
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Stability Program
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - Front
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Windows
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Sensotronic Brake Control
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- AMG Styling Wheels & Body Pack - $13,980
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,500
- Power Sunroof - $3,320